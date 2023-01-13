LEMA temporarily suspends search for missing woman, others still searching

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency and the Meridian Search Group temporarily stopped its search for Myra Lewis at dark Thursday evening. The search will begin again Friday morning.

Lewis, 65, was last seen Wednesday around 4 p.m. She has dementia and may not recognize her name. Anyone who sees Lewis should call 911 immediately.

Other volunteers are continuing to look for Lewis through the night. Her family also shared an updated photo.

Myra Lewis’ family shared an updated picture of her. (Myra Lewis’ family)

Earlier:

Mrs. Lewis grew up in the Magnolia School area and worked at Rush Hospital. Be especially on the lookout in these areas.

If you have see Lewis or have information about her, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-917-5030, 601-484-6845, or 911.

The State of Mississippi issued a Silver Alert for Lewis late Thursday morning.

