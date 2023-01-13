LEMA temporarily suspends search for missing woman, others still searching

Myra Lewis
Myra Lewis(Myra Lewis’ family)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency and the Meridian Search Group temporarily stopped its search for Myra Lewis at dark Thursday evening. The search will begin again Friday morning.

Lewis, 65, was last seen Wednesday around 4 p.m. She has dementia and may not recognize her name. Anyone who sees Lewis should call 911 immediately.

Other volunteers are continuing to look for Lewis through the night. Her family also shared an updated photo.

_______

Earlier:

A local woman who has dementia is missing. Myra Darcina Lewis, 65, may not answer to her name.

Lewis was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 2301 35th Avenue in Meridian. She is about 5′ 4″, 120 pounds and was wearing a long-sleeve blue and white striped shirt, blue jeans and a gray hat.

Mrs. Lewis grew up in the Magnolia School area and worked at Rush Hospital. Be especially on the lookout in these areas.

If you have see Lewis or have information about her, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-917-5030, 601-484-6845, or 911.

The State of Mississippi issued a Silver Alert for Lewis late Thursday morning.

