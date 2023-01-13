Man stabbed with machete in Meridian

Meridian Police said a man was stabbed with a machete during a Thursday evening fight.
Meridian Police said a man was stabbed with a machete during a Thursday evening fight.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said a man was stabbed with a machete during a fight Thursday evening.

MPD said officers were called to the 2100 block of 13th Avenue about 5 p.m.

The victim’s injuries were described as non-life threatening. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police said the suspect was arrested on non-related charges and the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms will be affiliated with a passing cold front
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible before 2PM Thursday
Myra Darcina Lewis, 65, was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 2301 35th Avenue in Meridian.
Silver Alert issued for Meridian woman who has dementia
A 17-year-old who was shot in the head Monday night in Meridian was airlifted to a Jackson...
Meridian teen injured in shooting airlifted to Jackson
Resheca Marshall, 51, is charged with attempted robbery and larceny.
Attempted bank robber caught after leaving phone at bank, police say
Meridian Regional Airport
Flight delayed at Meridian Regional Airport

Latest News

Damage is seen from severe weather in Hale County, Alabama.
Powerful storms slam South; at least 6 killed in Alabama
Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
Abraham McKenzie speaks on run for Clarke County Sheriff - clipped version
Abraham McKenzie is no stranger to Clarke County. He was born and raised in Shubuta. Mckenzie...
Abraham McKenzie speaks on run for Clarke County Sheriff