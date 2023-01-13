Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The price of eggs across the nation remains on the rise as the Avian Influenza outbreak has now wiped out roughly 45 million farm-raised hens.

The virus, otherwise known as “Bird Flu,” took its toll towards the start of the holiday season as turkeys became more expensive for customers.

Now, a dozen of Grade A eggs in Mississippi grocery stores will run you around $6-$8 as farmers work to stop the spread of the outbreak and bring supply back up.

“I think that Biosecurity is the thing that everybody has to talk to about,” said the President of the Mississippi Farm Bureau, Mike McCormick. “We need to make sure the houses are secure and that the virus can’t get into anything here.”

He said that with the holiday season now over, the demand for eggs has greatly decreased, but that farmers are still looking for ways to prevent their flocks from getting sick.

McCormick also said that the price of the eggs you buy depends on what kind of eggs you’re looking for.

“If you want organic, that’s typically going to cost a lot more money to produce an egg that way,” said President McCormick. “The more that you ask the farmer to do the more the cost that is involved in raising it that way.”

Since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many grocery shoppers began raising their own livestock, including chicken eggs right in their backyards.

“You see a lot more people interested in where their food comes from and whether they’re growing their beef or having backyard flocks to produce their own eggs, I certainly think there’s a big demand for that right now,” said President McCormick.

He says that prices will continue to gradually decline as the demand continues for the household kitchen staple.

The aforementioned roughly 45 million dead hens made up close to 5% of all farm-raised hens in the country.

