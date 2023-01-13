MPD: Armed robbery suspect in custody

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A suspect has been charged in the Jan. 9 armed robbery of Money Now in Meridian.

Travis Burkes, 40, has been taken into custody and charged by the Meridian Police Department.

According to Acting Assistant Police Chief Patrick Gale, a warrant for Burke’s arrest was issued Friday for the robbery at the business located at 824 45th Avenue. Police said an undisclosed amount of money was taken by Burkes in the armed robbery and some of it has been recovered.

Gale said bond was set at $750,000.

