REPORTS: Ole Miss hires former Alabama defensive coordinator

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss Rebels appear to have hired a new defensive coordinator after a flurry of staffing changes has been rumored since the disappointing end to the Rebels’ 2022 season under third-year head coach Lane Kiffin.

The Rebels ended the 2022 season losing 4 of their last 5 games after being ranked as high as No. 9 in the country.

According to Chris Low of ESPN, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding is set to take the same position in Oxford, Mississippi.

Pete Golding is leaving @AlabamaFTBL to replace Chris Partridge as defensive coordinator at @OleMissFB, sources tell ESPN. Golding has been with Nick Saban at Alabama since 2018, the last four seasons as defensive coordinator. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 13, 2023

Chris Partridge was in his first season as the lone defensive coordinator for Ole Miss and his third year overall.

Pete Golding, who has been the defensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide for the past four years, will take over a Rebel defense that has been lackluster at best, aside from a late-season stretch in the 2021 season, since 2015.

The Rebels allowed a shocking 387 yards per game while surrendering just over 25 points a game.

Alabama’s defense under Golding allowed 18 points a game in 2022, which ranks as the 9th best in the country.

