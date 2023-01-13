Severe storm damage in Emelle, Alabama

Emelle suffered major damage due to severe storms Thursday.
Emelle suffered major damage due to severe storms Thursday.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM CST
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Officials tell News 11 at least one person had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries after storms came through Thursday. Another person was trapped inside their home.

The Emelle community came together after the storm to clean up what they could. Men with chainsaws were cutting trees and removing debris. The fire chief in Emelle, Manuel Densmore, said his crew found a woman trapped inside her home after the roof caved in and he personally escorted a man to the hospital who was covered in wounds.

“I carried one person in a private vehicle to the emergency room in York. His house was totally destroyed on Robinson Avenue. He was conscious but suffered from severe cuts from debris. They were working on him when I left. I don’t know his condition right now. There was an entrapment over in Sumterville, Hamilton area, of a young lady. I haven’t gotten a chance to get over there. She was entrapped, but the fire department was able to rescue her from her house,” said Densmore.

There are also reports of even more severe damage on Robinson Avenue. The chief said there are several homes that were destroyed in that area.

