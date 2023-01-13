Shipley Do-Nuts won’t reopen in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shipley Do-Nuts in Meridian won’t be reopening, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The business located at 4840 Poplar Springs Drive said it had been dealing with a staffing shortage for some time and that was putting a strain on the employees it did have.

A ‘For Rent’ sign is posted on the building.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.