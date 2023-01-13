Shipley Do-Nuts won’t reopen in Meridian

Shipley Do-Nuts said it will not be reopening.
Shipley Do-Nuts said it will not be reopening.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shipley Do-Nuts in Meridian won’t be reopening, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The business located at 4840 Poplar Springs Drive said it had been dealing with a staffing shortage for some time and that was putting a strain on the employees it did have.

A ‘For Rent’ sign is posted on the building.

