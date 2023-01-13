Union Elementary cuts the ribbon on new playground

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - One Newton County elementary school unveiled a new playground on its campus on Friday.

Union Elementary cut the ribbon on its brand-new playground on campus.

Union Public School District Superintendent Tyler Hansford said the playground will not only be fun for the students but will teach life-long lessons.

“I just think this day is really about celebrating our kids. Our kids do so much. They come here every day, work hard, and have good attitudes. I think there are a lot of lessons that can be learned on the playground that are maybe not academic. How do you get along with others, how do you solve problems, how do you work together, all those things will serve them well. Not only in school, but when they get to live adult lives as well,” said Superintendent Hansford.

The school applied for a Building Healthy Schools Grant with Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation to fund the project to promote healthy lifestyles.

“Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation, we are proud to support schools and their efforts to help students become healthier. We know that the healthier students are the better they perform in the classroom and that supports the overall success of a school as well as the district. It also supports health and wellness for the students because as they are playing here on the playground, they are going to learn valuable lessons they will take with them and help them build healthy lifestyle habits,” said Eugenia King, the Health and Fitness Coordinator at Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation.

The playground has swings, a merry-go-round, a rock-climbing wall, slides and one thing some fourth graders are really excited about.

“The zipline. I have never tried a zipline before but when I found out about it I really wanted to get on it so bad and this is my chance,” said Paris Lindsey, a fourth grader.

“Probably the zipline because I’ve always wanted to try one,” said Sadler Tillman, another fourth grader.

The Building Healthy School Grant was for $328,000.

Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation started this grant program in 2022 and has built 11 playgrounds to promote health and wellness.

