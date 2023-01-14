EF-2 tornado hit Emelle, AL

NWS in Birmingham completed their survey of January 12th storm
Pine Trees shredded in Emelle, AL
By Cara Shirley
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Survey in Birmingham completed their survey of the January 12th storm that hit Emelle, AL. Based on the damage observed, the storm was an EF-2 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 120 mph.

The tornado began near Sumter 24 and continued east-northeast as it moved through Emelle damaging roofs, uprooting and snapping trees, and destroying a mobile home. The tornado finally lifted just east of Sumter 21. The tornado’s path was just under 13 miles long and was on the ground for approximately 16 minutes.

