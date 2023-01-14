Out of School Youth Program launched at ECCC

Out of school youth program
Out of school youth program(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023
Decatur, Miss. (WTOK) -East Central community College has launched a new Out of School Youth Program for young adults in Newton County.

It’s to help people 16 to 24 years old with low income who are not currently in high school or college, get and maintain a career.

The program is a four-week course that helps with work skills and ethics training, financial literacy training, resume and interview preparation and job search assistance.

Once participants finish the course, they will be placed into a 600-hour paid internship in your field to enhance job skills with on-the-job training.

In the future, the school is wanting to expand into both Neshoba and Leake counties.

If you’re interested, you can contact the Out of School Youth Program by calling Career Coach Sarah Reece at 601-635-6265 or calling Youth Program Coordinator Shavonn Pruitt at 601-635-6404.

