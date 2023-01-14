Philadelphia celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Despite the chilly temps the streets of Philadelphia were lined with people who came to watch the MLK Day Parade this morning.

The parade was organized by The Community in Action of Neshoba County. It featured seven marching bands from area High Schools and Community Colleges.

In addition to the marching bands Local Churches, Girls Scout Groups, The Choctaw Indian Princess, Miss Black Neshoba County and Youth Sports Teams participated in the parade.

Philadelphia Fire Department Engine Number Three closed the lineup.

Other MLK Day events happening locally are listed below.

Sunday, 1/15

Quitman will host a Candlelight March and Program beginning at 5:00 pm. Lineup will begin at Sumrall Park and end at Pearlie Grove Baptist Church where State Senator Rod Hickman will speak.

Meridian will host a Candlelight March and Service beginning at 6:00 pm at Prince of Peace Church, 3004 7th Street and ending at First Union Missionary Baptist Church, 610 38th Avenue where Rev. Ecclesiastes Goodwin will be the guest speaker.

Monday, 1/16

The Meridian/Lauderdale County Branch NAACP’s will host the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast. The event will be held at 8:30 am at the DRL Community Center, 5051 Highway 39 North. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased from Branch officers or at Clark’s Funeral Home in Meridian.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Parade and Celebration Committee will host the MLK Day Parade in Downtown Meridian. It will begin at 12 pm.

