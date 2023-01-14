Sunny skies remain for Sunday

Warm and sunny
Warm and sunny(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This weekend brought some very cold air over the area. Luckily, we are warming up nicely starting Sunday. Highs are in the lower 60s and overnight lows are increasing into the 40s. There will be plenty of sunshine over the area to enjoy another beautiful day. Rain does return Monday on Martin Luther King Jr Day. We can expect light scattered showers for much of Monday. Rain chances increase late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Keep your rain gear close as showers and possible severe storms stick around for Wednesday. Stay safe and have a great day.

