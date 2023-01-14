This weekend brings some COLD mornings

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A colder air mass has settled into east Mississippi and west Alabama. It’s going to lead to some rather cold mornings this weekend with lows ranging from the upper 20s - low 30s, and the wind will make it feel colder. So, plan to dress warmly if you have an early start to your day.

Thankfully, we’ll have plenty of sunshine to enjoy both afternoons. Highs will climb into the low 50s on Saturday and low 60s by Sunday. Don’t worry about any rain, that’ll hold off until next week.

Speaking of next week, Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day . If you have any events to attend that morning, the weather will be cooperative. It’ll be a cool start with 40s, but the afternoon brings highs into the mid 60s. There could be isolated showers moving in, but they should hold off until the late afternoon or evening. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Otherwise, afternoon highs will stay well above the average next week with 70s returning. You may want to keep an umbrella handy because there will be several opportunities for rain.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.