MSU Extension of Lauderdale Co. hosts monthly 4-H Club meeting on mental health

MSU Extension of Lauderdale Co. hosts monthly 4-H Club meeting on mental health in Meridian.
MSU Extension of Lauderdale Co. hosts monthly 4-H Club meeting on mental health in Meridian.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MSU Extension of Lauderdale County hosted its monthly 4-H Club meeting Saturday morning.

At the meeting, a representative from Weems Community Mental Health Center spoke to the group about mental health and suicide prevention.

Jasmine Brown from the Children and Youth Divison at Weems wants to make sure that anyone struggling with their mental health knows that they have options when seeking help.

“They will know that they will have people to talk to. They will know that they will have resources if they are every dealing with any type of problem, they will have someone to talk to like a counselor, teacher, parent, or a community church leader. Someone that they can talk to about their problems. Somebody is out there to help them,” said Brown.

Weems Community Mental Health Center does have a crisis hotline for anyone who is in need of help.

That number is 1-800-803-0245.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shipley Do-Nuts said it will not be reopening.
Shipley Do-Nuts won’t reopen in Meridian
Myra Lewis, missing since Wednesday afternoon, was found around 12:15 p.m. Friday at the 2400...
Search ends for Myra Lewis, found safe
Meridian Police said a man was stabbed with a machete during a Thursday evening fight.
Man stabbed with machete in Meridian
Travis Burkes, 40, was charged with armed robbery of Money Now in Meridian.
MPD: Armed robbery suspect in custody
Vandel Keith Jim, 54, of Conehatta, was sentenced to 78 months in prison for involuntary...
Conehatta man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter

Latest News

Warm and sunny
Sunny skies remain for Sunday
The Hattiesburg Zoo trotted out its 3-month-old hyena cub, announcing it as a boy named "Kito."
It’s a boy! Baby hyena at Hattiesburg Zoo is male
Out of school youth program
Out of School Youth Program launched at ECCC
A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket...
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize