MSU Extension of Lauderdale Co. hosts monthly 4-H Club meeting on mental health

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MSU Extension of Lauderdale County hosted its monthly 4-H Club meeting Saturday morning.

At the meeting, a representative from Weems Community Mental Health Center spoke to the group about mental health and suicide prevention.

Jasmine Brown from the Children and Youth Divison at Weems wants to make sure that anyone struggling with their mental health knows that they have options when seeking help.

“They will know that they will have people to talk to. They will know that they will have resources if they are every dealing with any type of problem, they will have someone to talk to like a counselor, teacher, parent, or a community church leader. Someone that they can talk to about their problems. Somebody is out there to help them,” said Brown.

Weems Community Mental Health Center does have a crisis hotline for anyone who is in need of help.

That number is 1-800-803-0245.

