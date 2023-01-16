Anderson Regional Health System celebrating Horizons Geri-Psych Center 10th anniversary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Anderson Regional Health System has been assisting elderly patients that have been facing symptoms of depression, loneliness, and even suicidal thoughts for ten years with their Senior Behavioral Care.

“This program has provided a safe haven for seniors in Meridian and the surrounding cities. We’ve been here basically through their own personal storms helping them through the horizon,” said Sade’ Rogers - MSN, RN, PMHNP, Program Director, and Nurse Manager.

Sade’ Rogers has committed years to this program for seniors to help them overcome their mental and emotional obstacles. She said she has a personal passion when it comes to taking care of senior citizens.

“I feel so blessed to be part of this program. Geri-Psych is my favorite population to care for. I always wanted to be a nurse - I wanted to help. I have seen the struggles of what the aging process can do for my own family,” said Rogers.

Rogers shares some signs that your loved one may be experiencing some behavioral health problems.

“You may notice that your loved one is up all night, maybe a little bit more forgetful, and forgetfulness is causing some irritability. Maybe they are anxious, having crying spells, or frequently nervous,” said Rogers.

“I’m proud to be a part of this Horizons Geri-Psych Center to help those families and those individuals who may not understand what’s going on and they just need a little help right now,” said Rogers.

