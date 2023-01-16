D’Iberville man goes from homeless to church trustee with help of pastor

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Not too long ago, George Wright spent his days sleeping outside, digging in dumpsters and wondering where his next meal would come from.

For Wright, life wasn’t about living...but surviving.

“I was just hustling and staying, you know, anywhere I can,” said Wright. “I was sleeping on top of a car when it wasn’t so cold, but when it did, I come to the shelter about six years ago. I used to cut yards in the neighborhood to try to make it, but I was using that money to do the wrong thing.”

Wright became homeless while battling a severe drug addiction in his mid 40′s.

“The drugs just took over and that’s when I ended up homeless,” he said. “I even had my own place and ended up losing it because of drugs.”

Little did Wright know, his breakthrough was right in front of him.

“Right behind the church, me and one of the guys I used to drink with would sit there on the ditch, and the pastor would come talk to us all the time. One day, I decided to go talk to him, and he made arrangements to get me some help. From there, I stayed at the City of Refuge for five years.”

Pastor Kenneth M. Davis of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church took Wright under his wing and offered him a job that would give him a fresh start.

“He is now one of the trustees of the church,” said Pastor Davis. “Almost each and every day asking, ‘But Pastor, where do you need me? What can I do? How can I serve?’”

Wright now oversees the homeless ministry in the same building he once sought refuge. His powerful testimony serves as an example that it isn’t where you start, but where you’re going.

He also helps run a home shelter at the Kenny Fournier facility in D’Iberville seven days a week.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.