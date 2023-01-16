FIRST ALERT: There’s a low risk for severe storms Wed. night - Thu. AM

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a low Level 1 out of 5 (Marginal) risk for severe storms late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. These storms will be out ahead of a frontal boundary, and atmospheric elements will be in place to support possible storms that could produce damaging wind (as the main threat). The best timing for storms looks to be between 10PM Wednesday night to 6AM Thursday morning. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer, and download our free WTOK Weather App prior to this event. https://www.wtok.com/page/download-our-apps/

Ahead of this system, there will be multiple chances for non-severe showers. Early Tuesday morning, a disturbance will bring scattered moderate-heavy showers across our area. The most likely chance for rain will be between 3AM - 10AM, then rain chances will lower by Midday...tapering off throughout the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be able to reach the low 70s courtesy of a SW wind. Another chance for scattered light showers will be on Wednesday morning, but the afternoon looks dry with highs in the upper 70s. Remember, the severe potential will be Wednesday night.

Behind that system, cooler air will be more noticed by Friday morning with lows falling back into the 30s. Highs will flirt with 60 degrees by the afternoon. The weekend also looks cooler with highs in the 50s (both days) due to clouds and scattered showers.

