Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra presents tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

By Noah Noble
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra presented its tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

The group performed a special program featuring African American composers such as Duke Ellington and William Henry Curry, who wrote “Eulogy for a Dream,” an orchestral piece accompanying a narration of Dr. King speeches.

“This is a very special event,” said Peter Rubardt, the symphony’s music director and conductor. “We’re celebrating the life an legacy of [Dr. King], a legacy that’s more relevant today than it’s ever been. There’s no better way to do that than through music.”

The performance includes two special guests: soprano soloist Dr. Luvada Harrison and local radio host Rip Daniels.

“If you ever want to see Americans together, especially in fellowship, it’s around music,” said Daniels. “It’s a universal language.”

“I truly know where my gift came from,” Dr. Luvada Harrison said. “When I have an opportunity to honor God and share my gift, I feel I’m also honoring Dr. King. Music has a way of bringing people and getting them through difficult times and whatever they’re going through. It can be quite cathartic.”

