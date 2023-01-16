Light rain showers can be expected on MLK Day

Very windy today
Very windy today
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day! Highs are warming up to the upper 60s this afternoon, and wind speeds are ranging from 10-20 mph. Carry your umbrella with you if you plan on participating in any MLK Day events. There will be a cloudy view over the area all day, with the possibility for light scattered showers. Even more rain is on the way later this evening into early Tuesday morning, so keep your rain gear close. I hope you all stay safe and have a great day.

