Missing/Endangered Child Alert

By Cara Shirley
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered / Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss of Louisville, Winston County, MS.

He is described as a black male, five-foot-eight inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, January 11, at about 7:30 am in the 100 block of Dean Dr. in Winston County.

Monteviuos Goss was last seen getting into a green Dodge single-cab pickup traveling in an unknown direction.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Montevious Goss, contact Louisville Police Department at 662-773-3511 or 911.

