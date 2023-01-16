This week brings milder weather and chances for rain

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

If you’re a fan of colder weather, then you may not enjoy the warm up that’s headed our way. A southerly wind will prevail this week, and temps will climb above the average. Even our morning temps will be mild...staying above the freezing mark.

Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Day starts with low 40s, and afternoon highs will climb into the upper 60s. There will be an abundance of clouds, and spotty light showers are possible throughout the afternoon & evening. So, if you’re heading to any MLK Day events after the Noon hour, make sure to have a jacket with a hood or an umbrella.

A better chance of rain is expected early Tuesday morning, and downpours are possible. So, between Midnight and 10AM Tuesday, make sure to have an umbrella. However, the showers will taper-off by the afternoon, and highs will climb into the low 70s. We’ll remain in what’s called a “warm sector” through Wednesday, so highs will climb into the upper 70s for Wednesday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT

There’s also a low risk for possible severe storms Wednesday PM - early Thursday AM as a cold front crosses. For now, it looks like the best chance for severe weather will be farther west of us closer to the MS River, but stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer to this potential event.

Behind this system, temps gradually cool off back to near average temps (or below) by the end of the week It also looks like a few showers may be possible by the weekend...stay tuned.

