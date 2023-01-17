‘American Idol﻿' alum CJ Harris dead at 31

The Jasper, AL musician made it to the Top 6 in season 13
CJ Harris. Source: FOX
CJ Harris. Source: FOX
By Cara Shirley
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - CJ Harris died of a suspected heart attack. He was 31 years old.

Harris competed in season 13 of ‘American Idol’ where he made it to the top six along with fellow Alabamian Jess Meuse.

Meuse posted on her Facebook page that her heart was heavy to hear of his passing. “I’m grateful that our paths crossed and that I can say you were (and always will be) a part of mine.” posted Meuse.

People reports Harris was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night after experiencing a medical issue. The Walker County coroner confirmed his death, saying he was taken to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Alabama, and CPR efforts failed to revive him.

On January 1st Harris told fans that he had new music on the way. It’s unclear what will happen to his unreleased music.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 2nd man charged with murder
He was last seen Wednesday, January 11, at about 7:30 am
Missing/Endangered Child Alert
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
The Hattiesburg Zoo trotted out its 3-month-old hyena cub, announcing it as a boy named "Kito."
It’s a boy! Baby hyena at Hattiesburg Zoo is male

Latest News

Pending proposal would decriminalize fentanyl testing strips in Mississippi
Pending proposal would decriminalize fentanyl testing strips in Mississippi
Anderson Regional Health System celebrating Horizons Geri-Psych Center 10th anniversary
Chancelor running for Sheriff
City of Meridian celebrates MLK Day with parade and ceremony.
City of Meridian celebrates MLK Day with parade and ceremony