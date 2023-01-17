‘American Idol﻿' alum CJ Harris dead at 31

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - CJ Harris died of a suspected heart attack. He was 31 years old.

Harris competed in season 13 of ‘American Idol’ where he made it to the top six along with fellow Alabamian Jess Meuse.

Meuse posted on her Facebook page that her heart was heavy to hear of his passing. “I’m grateful that our paths crossed and that I can say you were (and always will be) a part of mine.” posted Meuse.

People reports Harris was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night after experiencing a medical issue. The Walker County coroner confirmed his death, saying he was taken to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Alabama, and CPR efforts failed to revive him.

On January 1st Harris told fans that he had new music on the way. It’s unclear what will happen to his unreleased music.

