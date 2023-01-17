Chancelor running for Sheriff

The 2023 Clarke County Sheriff race has a new candidate
By Cara Shirley
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - “I care about what goes on here. This is my home. These are the people that I want to protect and take care of.”

And that is just what the newest candidate for Sheriff of Clark County Anthony Chancelor hopes to do. On Friday he officially put his name, and experience, on the ballot to run for Clark County Sheriff.

“I actually started out working as a 911 operator in this county when I was 18 years old. I have had the ability throughout my career to work through investigations. That being criminal, narcotics, arson investigations. I’ve worked the road.” says Chancelor

But the 36 year old’s experience goes beyond just law enforcement.

Chancelor says “I’ve owned my own business before. I understand budgeting and understand being fiscally responsible that I feel like is key to the office of Sheriff.”

Anthony Chancelor and his wife Mallory live in Enterprise with their five sons. His desire to become sheriff is more than just wearing the badge for Clark County. For Chancellor It’s about making Clark County a place where his family, and yours, can live in safety.

“I want to run for Sheriff of Clark County for our kids and for our grandkids, hopefully one day. We have a great place to live and I want to keep it that way.” says Chancelor

If elected, Chancelor also hopes to work with the Clark County Board of Supervisors to increase pay and seek multiple ways to increase funding for the Sheriff’s Office as a whole.

Chancelor says “I would like to work with the Board of Supervisors and work with them on a potential increase in pay for the Sheriff’s Office as a whole. I would also like to work and see what grants are out there. There are numerous grants that can be utilized to help the local department. We have a lot of resources right here in the state of Mississippi that can help us with the Sheriff’s Office.”

Chancelor hopes to receive all of Clark County’s votes come Election Day. Unfortunately, his biggest fan, his youngest son Maverick, hasn’t quite reached voting age yet, but that won’t keep him from saying “Chancelor For Sheriff!”

