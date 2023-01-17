City of Meridian celebrates MLK Day with parade and ceremony.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the City of Meridian was a day for remembrance and celebration as they hosted its annual parade and ceremony.

The keynote speaker James Carter, the founder of the Carter Foundation, wanted to focus on the theme, ‘Saving our Youth to Live the Dream’.

“The children are our future and now is the time. We have to save our youth. Everybody talk about and we all know we got problems, but we have to come up with solutions so hopefully what I say will kind of help inspire others to do their part,” said Carter.

One Meridian resident, Renata McNeil, said she wanted to pay tribute to MLK by being an active member in her community by showing unity.

“MLK is really important because these are the people that really paved the way for us. They paved the way for us so that we would have a chance to do most and all of the things that we are able to do now,” said McNeil.

Another attendee, Latika Terrell, looks forward to celebrating the day with her mother and remembering how far we’ve come.

“Well, me personally, being blessed still to still have my mother living after 83 years and just reminiscing of coming down to see what they really went through and celebrate that. That’s a big moment. You know, a lot of people were not able to see what they worked hard for to get where we are right now,” said Terrell.

One Meridian High student, Taleah Anderson, said studying MLK throughout school has taught her to keep pushing and to always follow your dreams.

“He has instilled in me no matter what obstacles you have in life, no matter you think you can’t face, always keep going and face it. No matter the obstacles, just continue to do what you want to do and what you think is important to do regardless of outsiders or whatever else may stop you,” said Anderson.

In the parade contest, the parade committee awarded Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated with first place. Wal-Mart got second place and Mount Bethel Baptist Church got third place.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.