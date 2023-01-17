Community Foundation names new executive director

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new executive director has been named for the Community Foundation of East Mississippi. Christin Waters takes over for Leigh Thomas, who is retiring this year after five years leading the foundation.

The Community Foundation Board said Waters has more than twelve years of leadership in non-profit organizations at the American Cancer Society and Anderson Regional Health Systems. She has been involved in many community organizations including Junior Auxiliary, Hope Village Guild and the Symphony League.

“The board is thrilled to welcome Christin to the CFEM team. We are confident she will be a dynamic, skillful leader. We look forward to capitalizing on the positive momentum and growth we have seen over the past few years.”

“I am extremely excited to be joining the team at the Community Foundation of East Mississippi. I am eager to lead and be a part of an organization that contributes to, develops, and enhances so many aspects of our community. Few organizations touch so many lives and areas of need as CFEM. This new position will allow me the opportunity to assist in the growth and development of missions that touch education, arts, community and economic development, historic preservation, healthcare, and children and youth specific funds, just to name a few.”

CFEM said the executive director will focus on strategic direction, governance, program development, business operations, financial management, personnel management and community relations. The transition comes as the Community Foundation prepares to celebrate 38 years of service and millions of dollars in grants and scholarships that have been awarded since its founding in 1984.

