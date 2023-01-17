Community Foundation names new executive director
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new executive director has been named for the Community Foundation of East Mississippi. Christin Waters takes over for Leigh Thomas, who is retiring this year after five years leading the foundation.
The Community Foundation Board said Waters has more than twelve years of leadership in non-profit organizations at the American Cancer Society and Anderson Regional Health Systems. She has been involved in many community organizations including Junior Auxiliary, Hope Village Guild and the Symphony League.
CFEM said the executive director will focus on strategic direction, governance, program development, business operations, financial management, personnel management and community relations. The transition comes as the Community Foundation prepares to celebrate 38 years of service and millions of dollars in grants and scholarships that have been awarded since its founding in 1984.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.