First Alert: Severe storms moving in late Wednesday night

Scattered showers through the morning(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! We wake up to wet streets this morning as on and off again showers continue through the morning. Be sure to pick up your rain gear before heading out of the door. Rain showers will tapper off later the afternoon. Highs are in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT: SEVERE STORMS LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Tomorrow does bring the next chance for severe storms over the area. There will be light scattered shower through early Wednesday morning. Rain will subside for the afternoon before a cold front moves through bringing heavy downpours of rain late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. The viewing area is under a level 1, marginal risk to level 2, slight risk for severe weather. Possible impacts include hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes. Stay updated with Storm Team 11 by downloading the free WTOK Weather app. Have a great day.

