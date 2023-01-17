Hurricane Ian survivor, 79, released from hospital after 107 days

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WBBH) - “This is survival. Look around here. This is what survival is called,” Sue Martin said.

If anyone knows the word survival, it’s her.

“This is tear-jerker,” she said. Her quaint and quiet island community now resembles more of a parking lot full of destroyed trailers. This was the first time she’s seen it since Hurricane Ian after spending 107 days in the hospital.

“I’m just great!” Martin said. That’s a lot coming from someone who nearly lost their life in this storm.

After the water receded, she was stuck inside under a mattress and other debris, barely breathing and pale.

Or as she recalls it - “I was in deep (bleep).”

She might not be here to tell the tale if it weren’t for her friend and neighbor, Melody King.

“The entire piece of whatever holds the ceiling up was on top of her. When I moved her, she yelped loud and told me. ‘Don’t touch me!’ I said, ‘Ms. Sue. It’s Melody.’ And her exact words were. ‘My angel!’” King said.

That angel, with the help of someone in a pickup, made a makeshift ambulance rushing her to the emergency room.

“She’s just an angel. Whenever I need somebody, she’s there. She gave me a life. She gave me life back again,” Martin said.

But here’s where the story gets interesting. While doctors were tending to her injuries, they found something else, something alarming to her and her son Dean Martin.

“Well, with this traumatic experience, they were able to find out they had an aneurysm of her aorta,” Dean Martin said.

If you’re not a doctor, think of it this way. The aorta is the main artery to the heart. If that aneurysm would’ve ruptured, she could’ve died.

But that’s not all. Believe it or not, this witty 79-year-old also has dementia.

But according to her son, “I really think this underlying problem got fixed by this tragedy.”

It’s a silver lining to this storm.

However, it’s not all sunshine for Martin as it is for many.

She has closed this chapter of her life in the Sunshine State.

On Saturday, she flew home to be with her sons in Indiana, leaving behind her friend.

“One more farewell. ... But it’s not goodbye. ... Because I’ll see you in Seymour, Indiana, baby,” King said to Martin.

