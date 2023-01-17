Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Midday News Interviews
Download Our Apps
Live Newscasts
News
Crime
Education
Health
International
Local
Military Matters
National
News Videos
Regional
State
WTOK News 11 Special Reports
Live Newscasts
Weather
Hurricane
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
Closings & Delays
Wednesday Weather Whys
Weather Links
Weather Videos
Sports
Wendy's Giant of the Week
All Scholastic Team
National
Team Of The Week
Scoreboard
Football Friday
Sports Videos
Camera Network
Great Health Divide
Salute to Excellence
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Careers
GrayTV Careers
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
How to Buy a Copy of a Story
Politics
Election Results
WTOK E-News
Community
Hometown Hero
Frontline Responders
County Road 11
Community Calendar
Marriage And Divorce
Obits
PSA Request Form
CrimeNet
Arrests
COVID-19 Map
Programming Schedule
Submit Photos and Videos
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Kemper County Arrest Report January 17, 2023
Daily Docket
(wtok)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST
|
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Desmond Sartin 01-11-2023 Ran Stop Sign; No Driver License.jpg
Brittany Jackson 01-11-2023 Disturbance of the Family.jpg
Travis Short 01-15-2023 Rape-Assault with intent to Ravish.jpg
Charles Bozeman 01-09-2023 Probation Violation.jpg
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Westbound traffic snarled by wrecks on I-20 in Meridian
Missing/Endangered Child Alert
‘American Idol' alum CJ Harris dead at 31
Latest News
DeKalb man charged with rape
Court Documents: Darius Miles provided handgun in shooting death of 23-year-old woman
Suspect named in Waynesboro police vehicle theft investigation in Laurel
LCSD arrests local man on sexual battery charges