Kemper County Arrest Report January 17, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Desmond Sartin 01-11-2023 Ran Stop Sign; No Driver License.jpg
Desmond Sartin 01-11-2023 Ran Stop Sign; No Driver License.jpg
Brittany Jackson 01-11-2023 Disturbance of the Family.jpg
Brittany Jackson 01-11-2023 Disturbance of the Family.jpg
Travis Short 01-15-2023 Rape-Assault with intent to Ravish.jpg
Travis Short 01-15-2023 Rape-Assault with intent to Ravish.jpg
Charles Bozeman 01-09-2023 Probation Violation.jpg
Charles Bozeman 01-09-2023 Probation Violation.jpg

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Sgt. Jameka Moore with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said county deputies have responded to...
Westbound traffic snarled by wrecks on I-20 in Meridian
He was last seen Wednesday, January 11, at about 7:30 am
Missing/Endangered Child Alert
CJ Harris. Source: FOX
‘American Idol﻿' alum CJ Harris dead at 31

Latest News

Sheriff James Moore said Travis Short, 47, is accused of rape-assault with the intent to ravish.
DeKalb man charged with rape
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Court Documents: Darius Miles provided handgun in shooting death of 23-year-old woman
-
Suspect named in Waynesboro police vehicle theft investigation in Laurel
Austin Blake Clark was arrested on five counts Friday
LCSD arrests local man on sexual battery charges