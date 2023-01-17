MCC starts spring semester

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After taking a few weeks off for the Christmas holidays, Meridian Community College students were back on campus Tuesday.

The school offers 17 accredited health programs and a wide variety of career technical programs that offer a one- year or two-year certificate that allow students to go straight to work or transfer to four-year universities.

MCC President Dr. Tom Huebner said the start of a new semester is always an exciting time.

After declining due to COVID, MCC’s enrollment is back on the rise and numbers around 3,000 students.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
He was last seen Wednesday, January 11, at about 7:30 am
Missing/Endangered Child Alert
CJ Harris. Source: FOX
‘American Idol﻿' alum CJ Harris dead at 31
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 2nd man charged with murder

Latest News

Tornado damage in Selma
LIVE: FEMA deputy administrator speaking on tornado recovery in Selma
MCC starts spring semester
MCC starts spring semester
Bill would allow installation of surveillance cameras in all Mississippi public schools
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020