MCC starts spring semester

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After taking a few weeks off for the Christmas holidays, Meridian Community College students were back on campus Tuesday.

The school offers 17 accredited health programs and a wide variety of career technical programs that offer a one- year or two-year certificate that allow students to go straight to work or transfer to four-year universities.

MCC President Dr. Tom Huebner said the start of a new semester is always an exciting time.

”It’s always exciting around a college campus or a school campus at the start of a semester. There’s so many possibilities in front of us. We’re pleased though to have a good group of students and to be able to provide a solid education for people right here in our community and in our state.”

After declining due to COVID, MCC’s enrollment is back on the rise and numbers around 3,000 students.

