Meridian Naval Air Station salutes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN NAVAL AIR STATION, Miss. (WTOK) - The base chapel was packed as young military men and women heard the messages about Dr. King’s dream, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Day. A video presentation also highlighted military accomplishments by African Americans.
Guest speaker, Bishop Labaron Hedgemon, the author of “Funding Your Kingdom Vision” and senior pastor of Freedom Rock Cathedral in Meridian, shared a message about shaping your own mindset and making King’s dream come true.
Organizers said it is vital for youth to know the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
