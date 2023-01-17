Meridian Naval Air Station salutes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

MERIDIAN NAVAL AIR STATION, Miss. (WTOK) - The base chapel was packed as young military men and women heard the messages about Dr. King’s dream, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Day. A video presentation also highlighted military accomplishments by African Americans.

Guest speaker, Bishop Labaron Hedgemon, the author of “Funding Your Kingdom Vision” and senior pastor of Freedom Rock Cathedral in Meridian, shared a message about shaping your own mindset and making King’s dream come true.

“I think it is very important that we understand what Dr. King’s dream we can become. I think it is very important that we have a possibility mindset of being conscious of believing that it can happen. We just don’t expect it to happen; we make it happen. We have to have intentionality about pursuing the dream and making it a reality.”

“So many of these people who are here are students. They are 18,19, and 20 years old men and women who we want to recognize the legacy of the people who have gone before them. They are important and Dr. King exemplifies that commitment, that honor and courage, that is so much a part of the Navy and Marine Corps ethos.”

Organizers said it is vital for youth to know the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

