By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Services for Mr. Randall Smith will be held 2 pm, Monday, January 16, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Golden Grove Cemetery. Rev. Rusty Walton will officiate.

Visitation will be held 1 pm – 2 pm, Monday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Mr. Smith, 71, of Philadelphia, died Friday, January 13, 2023.

He loved fishing, hunting and the outdoors.

Survivors:

1 Daughter: Melissa Smith Scott (Jerry) of North Carolina

1 Brother: Paul R. Smith (Cynthia) of Philadelphia

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Doris Smith and one sister, Debra Ann Hyatt.

Pallbearers: Mike Smith, Mark Smith, Bobby Smith, Jeff Rigdon, Caleb Thompson and Jack Rigdon

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

