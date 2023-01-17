Services for Mr. Randall Smith will be held 2 pm, Monday, January 16, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Golden Grove Cemetery. Rev. Rusty Walton will officiate.

Visitation will be held 1 pm – 2 pm, Monday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Mr. Smith, 71, of Philadelphia, died Friday, January 13, 2023.

He loved fishing, hunting and the outdoors.

Survivors:

1 Daughter: Melissa Smith Scott (Jerry) of North Carolina

1 Brother: Paul R. Smith (Cynthia) of Philadelphia

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Doris Smith and one sister, Debra Ann Hyatt.

Pallbearers: Mike Smith, Mark Smith, Bobby Smith, Jeff Rigdon, Caleb Thompson and Jack Rigdon

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Martha ReynoldsOffice Manager/Pre Need ConsultantMilling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.