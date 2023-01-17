Mr. Randall Smith
Randall Smith
Services for Mr. Randall Smith will be held 2 pm, Monday, January 16, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Golden Grove Cemetery. Rev. Rusty Walton will officiate.
Visitation will be held 1 pm – 2 pm, Monday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.
Mr. Smith, 71, of Philadelphia, died Friday, January 13, 2023.
He loved fishing, hunting and the outdoors.
Survivors:
1 Daughter: Melissa Smith Scott (Jerry) of North Carolina
1 Brother: Paul R. Smith (Cynthia) of Philadelphia
Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Doris Smith and one sister, Debra Ann Hyatt.
Pallbearers: Mike Smith, Mark Smith, Bobby Smith, Jeff Rigdon, Caleb Thompson and Jack Rigdon
Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.
