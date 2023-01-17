Westbound traffic snarled by wrecks on I-20 in Meridian
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sgt. Jameka Moore with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said county deputies have responded to wrecks on Interstate-20 westbound in Meridian.
News 11 confirmed that several 18 wheelers and several passenger cars were involved in at least one.
This is a developing story. We will have more information when it becomes available.
