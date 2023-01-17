Westbound traffic snarled by wrecks on I-20 in Meridian

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sgt. Jameka Moore with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said county deputies have responded to wrecks on Interstate-20 westbound in Meridian.

A wreck in the westbound lanes of I-20 in Meridian stalled traffic.
A wreck in the westbound lanes of I-20 in Meridian stalled traffic.(WTOK)

News 11 confirmed that several 18 wheelers and several passenger cars were involved in at least one.

This is a developing story. We will have more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
He was last seen Wednesday, January 11, at about 7:30 am
Missing/Endangered Child Alert
CJ Harris. Source: FOX
‘American Idol﻿' alum CJ Harris dead at 31
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 2nd man charged with murder

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Drone video of tornado damage in Selma following the Jan. 12 tornado that swept through Dallas...
NWS releases preliminary reports on 13 Alabama tornadoes from Jan. 12
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Court Documents: Darius Miles provided handgun in shooting death of 23-year-old woman
This file photo shows the front of a Walgreens store. Walgreens announced they've lifted their...
Walgreens ends buy limits on children’s fever medicines