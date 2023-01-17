Rexie Lee Laird

Rexie Lee Laird
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
A Celebration of Life service for Rexie Lee Laird, 82, will be held at a later date in conjunction with his interment at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Newton, MS. Mr. Laird died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, in Jackson. Webb & Stephens Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with his care.

Rex is survived by his brothers Larry Beddingfield (Marie) and Monty Beddingfield of Las Vegas, NV; his nieces and nephews Christy Young, Philip Beddingfield, and Mark Beddingfield along with his great nieces Katie Marie Drury, Gracie Young, Ava Beddingfield, Caroline Beddingfield.

He was preceded in death by his sister Peggy L. Cross.

Rex was a proud Vietnam veteran, having served in the United States Navy, the Merchant Marines, and the U.S. Naval Service Transportation. He loved to fish, loved his family dearly, and enjoyed traveling all over the world. He was also a member of 8th Avenue Baptist Church.

