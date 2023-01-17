Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mississippi State announced the hiring of Oklahoma deputy director of athletics Zac Selmon as the Bulldogs’ 18th athletic director this past week. Selmon fills the spot vacated by John Cohen.

Mississippi State head football coach Zach Arnett has been filling out his staff. Arnett hired Appalachian State offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay as the Bulldogs’ new offensive coordinator. Arnett has also added Philadelphia native Will Friend as offensive line coach and Tupelo native and former MSU receiver Chad Bumpis as the wide receiver coach and has brought back David Turner as a Bulldog defensive line coach for the third tour of duty at MSU.

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was named by Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin as the Rebels’ defensive coordinator. Golding is familiar to Mississippi as he played at Delta State (2002-05) and was an assistant at DSU (2010-11). He was also an assistant at Southern Mississippi (2014-15). Golding has been the Alabama defensive coordinator the last four seasons. The Hammond, Louisiana, native Tide defense was ranked 9th in the country allowing only 18 points per contest.

Southern Mississippi defensive coordinator/inside linebacker coach Austin Armstrong is expected to land at Alabama as on-field assistant. Nick Saban has the defensive coordinator, inside linebacker and safeties coach positions to fill. Armstrong was in his first season as DC at USM and is one of the youngest defensive coordinators in the nation. The Huntington College graduate’s Golden Eagle defense was ranked 42nd in the country but was tied for fourth in the nation in sacks. Southern Miss head coach Will Hall is expected to promote safeties coach Dan O’Brien to Armstrong’s spot.

College football will be here before we know it. Mississippi State, coming off a Top 20 finish this past season, will host eight home games in the friendly confines of Davis-Wade Stadium as they will host non-conference games against SE Louisiana, Arizona, Central Michigan and Southern Mississippi. The Bulldogs will host LSU, Alabama, Kentucky and Ole Miss within the SEC while hitting the road against Texas A&M, Auburn, Arkansas and South Carolina.

Ole Miss will host Mercer, Georgia Tech and ULM while traveling to Tulane in their non-conference slate. The SEC home games will be against LSU, Arkansas, Vandy and Texas A&M. The SEC road games feature Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and MSU.

Southern Mississippi travels to Florida State and MSU in their non-conference games in 2023 and hosts Tulane. The Golden Eagles will host conference tilts against Old Dominion, Troy, ULM and Texas State. Sun Belt road games will be against Arkansas State, Louisiana, South Alabama and Appalachian State.

Jackson State football will open in Atlanta against South Carolina State on August 26 while Alcorn could open their season in Hattiesburg against USM, but nothing is official.

No one conference stood out this post-season. The SEC was 7-5 in the postseason and brought home the national championship. Here is how the other conferences did this bowl season: AAC (4-3), ACC (5-4), Big-12 (2-6), Big Ten (5-4), USA (3-3), MAC (4-2), PAC-12 (3-4), Sun Belt (3-4).

Southern Mississippi continues their winning ways as they downed Arkansas State this past Saturday. The Golden Eagles (4-2, 15-4) are in second place in the Sun Belt Conference and will open a four-game home stand on Thursday against South Alabama. Ole Miss (0-5, 8-9) and Mississippi State (1-4, 12-5) are both struggling in SEC play as both went 0-2 last week.

Southern Mississippi head coach Joye Lee-McNelis earned her 300th career win as USM knocked off ULM. Southern Miss (5-1, 12-5) is in second place in the Sun Belt as they hit the road for a four-game stretch beginning against Appalachian State on Thursday. The Lady Rebels of Ole Miss (5-1, 16-3) fell at home to Alabama and dropped to second in the SEC standings. Mississippi State (2-3, 13-5) picked up a crucial win at Texas A&M over the weekend.

