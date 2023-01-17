Suspect named in Waynesboro police vehicle theft investigation in Laurel

-
-(Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Police Department has named a suspect wanted in connection to a stolen Waynesboro Police Department patrol vehicle reportedly taken on New Year’s Day.

LPD Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said Douglas Haynes is wanted in the case.

Reaves said a Waynesboro police officer parked his unit at his residence on New Year’s Eve and discovered it was missing the next day.

LPD was able to obtain video of the suspect reportedly filling up the vehicle at a local Valero service station on Highway 11. The video was taken on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Photos from surveillance video of a suspect with the vehicle at the Valero gas station in...
Photos from surveillance video of a suspect with the vehicle at the Valero gas station in Ellisville on Highway 11 on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Click below for more photos.(Laurel Police Department)

After tracking down the vehicle to a shop located near 5th Avenue, LPD noticed the dash radio and two government-issued weapons were missing. The guns were worth an estimated $1,000.

Reaves previously said the suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous. He adds that the suspect could be facing felony charges when arrested.

If you have any information about this case, you can contact LPD at 601-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

