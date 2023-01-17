U.S. Representative Michael Guest opens new office in Meridian.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The ribbon is cut and a new office is now open in the Queen City for a state political leader.

U.S. Representative Michael Guest’s office is sharing space at the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation and the ribbon was cut Tuesday.

Congressman Guest believes the office will make it easier for him and his team to meet the needs of people in east Mississippi.

Guest and his team met on Tuesday to talk about a few issues they’re working on now.

“One of the things we talked about and had a meeting about today was the things going on at Meridian Air Station. Making sure we are supporting the mission at Meridian Air Station. We know how important that is to the local economy and how important it is to the military. We are trying future pilots that will then be sent across the global to defend American freedoms. Also, talking about Key Field, particularly the 186th air refueling wing there. They have a platform now, the KC-135 which is an aging platform. Some six decades into the service mission so it’s important that myself and the other members of our state delegation work to replace the KC-135 with a new platform, the KC-46 so we can continue that air refueling mission that really began right here with the Key brothers,” said Congressman Guest.

If you’re interested in meeting with Congressman Guest or a member of his team about an issue of concern, you’re encouraged to contact the EMBDC.

