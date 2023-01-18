City of Meridian Arrest Report January 18, 2023

Robbery

At 3:29 AM on January 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a strong armed robbery in the 2100 block of South Frontage Road. The victim stated she was assaulted and money and property were taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

At 9:03 AM on January 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 1800 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a window.

Stolen Vehicles

At 12:39 PM on January 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of 23rd Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 2:24 AM on January 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 10:14 AM on January 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 5:04 AM on January 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 19 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 6:52 AM on January 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 34thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.