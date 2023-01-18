City of Meridian Arrest Report January 18, 2023

Daily Docket 1
Daily Docket 1(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DAREKUS D RUSH19831531 48TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
KIARA GUY20001627 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CASEY J STEELE19691306 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
JASMINE D SNOOZY19955208 W 47TH ST APT 4 SIOUX FALLS, SDDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SIMPLE ASSAULT
RESSISTING ARREST
DAMONDRA T KING1998136 A SKYLAND DR MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
VERONICA G STANCIL19628111 KING RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
JOSHUA R HERN19773122 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
ALFREDO JIMENEZ19978043 HIGHWAY 19N COLLINSVILLE, MSDUI
BENJAMIN L RUFFIN19832433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
WESLEY MILES199711631 ROAD 383 PHILADELPHIA, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
RONNIE L PEARSON199315190 HICKORY LITTLE ROCK RD LITTLE ROCK, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MICHAEL N WRIGHT JR19901934 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSALLOWING ANIMAL TO RUN AT LARGE
CHARLESZETTE D JONES19872111 27TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING X 2
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
BRENAN K DUROSETTE19854857 S L WILSON RD MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 3:29 AM on January 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a strong armed robbery in the 2100 block of South Frontage Road. The victim stated she was assaulted and money and property were taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
At 9:03 AM on January 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 1800 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a window.
Stolen Vehicles
At 12:39 PM on January 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of 23rd Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 2:24 AM on January 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 10:14 AM on January 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 5:04 AM on January 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 19 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:52 AM on January 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 34thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel responded to multiple wrecks on Interstate-20 westbound in Meridian.
I-20 westbound reopens after multiple car wrecks in Meridian
Christin Waters is the new Executive Director of The Community Foundation of East Mississippi.
Community Foundation names new executive director
Sheriff James Moore said Travis Short, 47, is accused of rape-assault with the intent to ravish.
DeKalb man charged with rape
The MSU Riley Center announced its 2023 spring/summer lineup Tuesday.
MSU Riley Center announces spring/summer season
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison

Latest News

Mother of child found dead in Tupelo arrested, bond set at $1 million
Mother of child found dead in Tupelo arrested, bond set at $1 million
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 18, 2023
Sheriff James Moore said Travis Short, 47, is accused of rape-assault with the intent to ravish.
DeKalb man charged with rape
Daily Docket
Kemper County Arrest Report January 17, 2023