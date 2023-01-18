City of Meridian Arrest Report January 18, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DAREKUS D RUSH
|1983
|1531 48TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|KIARA GUY
|2000
|1627 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CASEY J STEELE
|1969
|1306 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|JASMINE D SNOOZY
|1995
|5208 W 47TH ST APT 4 SIOUX FALLS, SD
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SIMPLE ASSAULT
RESSISTING ARREST
|DAMONDRA T KING
|1998
|136 A SKYLAND DR MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|VERONICA G STANCIL
|1962
|8111 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|JOSHUA R HERN
|1977
|3122 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|ALFREDO JIMENEZ
|1997
|8043 HIGHWAY 19N COLLINSVILLE, MS
|DUI
|BENJAMIN L RUFFIN
|1983
|2433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
|WESLEY MILES
|1997
|11631 ROAD 383 PHILADELPHIA, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|RONNIE L PEARSON
|1993
|15190 HICKORY LITTLE ROCK RD LITTLE ROCK, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|MICHAEL N WRIGHT JR
|1990
|1934 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|ALLOWING ANIMAL TO RUN AT LARGE
|CHARLESZETTE D JONES
|1987
|2111 27TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING X 2
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|BRENAN K DUROSETTE
|1985
|4857 S L WILSON RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 3:29 AM on January 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a strong armed robbery in the 2100 block of South Frontage Road. The victim stated she was assaulted and money and property were taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
At 9:03 AM on January 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 1800 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a window.
Stolen Vehicles
At 12:39 PM on January 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of 23rd Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 2:24 AM on January 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 10:14 AM on January 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 5:04 AM on January 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 19 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:52 AM on January 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 34thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
