Condemnation hearing set for The Ruins and the historic E.F. Young Hotel building

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A hearing is set for Feb. 21 at 5:15 p.m. on the condemnation of The Ruins and the historic E.F. Young Hotel building in downtown Meridian.

The council will formally vote that day on the status of The Ruins, which is an outdoor property next to the old Young Hotel. The Young family said previously that it has been planning to demolish its building since August 2022, and that taking down its building would also bring down the walls at The Ruins.

“Recently, in a work session, the council considered the Young Hotel and The Ruins property in the terms of condemnation. The council set a public hearing for condemnation of the properties for Feb. 21 at 5:15. The owners of the properties will be notified of the hearing. They will be encouraged to come and be a part of the hearing to express whatever concerns they have. Regardless, the council will make the final decision after they have a public hearing and have all the information to consider,” said Community Development Director Craig Hitt.

The Meridian Police Department is still investigating a document of operation that officials say was forged for The Ruins.

