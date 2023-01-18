First Alert: Severe risk possible Wednesday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Hump Day! Halfway through another great week but, we are off to a very foggy start this Wednesday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in place until 10 am this morning, so be extra careful on the roadways this morning. Slow down and turn on your lows beams so another car is able to identify you. Pick up your rain gear before starting your morning commute. Rain showers can be expected throughout the morning ahead of the cold front system moving in later Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. These showers and storms do leave the viewing area until a level 1, marginal risk for severe weather. It is a lower end threat, but we still have the possibility for hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated on tonight’s severe risk. Stay safe and have a great day.

