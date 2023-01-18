FIRST ALERT: There’s a risk for severe storms late Wed. night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A cold front will march across the South on Wednesday, and it’ll arrive in our area by late Wednesday night. Ahead of it, a line of strong storms will move in (mainly after 9PM), and some of those storms could reach severe limits. Damaging wind is the main threat, but isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out along with storms that could drop severe hail. Since this will be an overnight event, it’s important to make sure that you have multiple ways of getting alerts BEFORE bed on Wednesday night . The storms will move out by 4AM on Thursday, so expect a sunny sky by daybreak.

Winds will be an issue on Wednesday, even away from storms. Winds are expected to gust over 30mph by Wednesday afternoon & evening. So, make sure to secure any loose yard or porch items before the winds increase.

Before the storms, dense fog is possible Wednesday AM. Otherwise, it’ll be a very warm day with highs in the upper 70s, and this will be record challenging. Once the front crosses, highs will remain in the low 70s Thursday, but the colder air will settle & be more noticeable by Friday morning with temps in the upper 30s.

An area of low pressure will ride along the Gulf Coast this weekend, and it’ll keep some showers in our forecast this weekend. Both days will be seasonably cool with highs in the upper 50s.

