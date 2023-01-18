Mother of child found dead in Tupelo arrested, bond set at $1 million

By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges have been filed against the mother of a 5-year-old child found dead in Tupelo this weekend.

Police have arrested 27-year-old Brianna Young on two counts of felony child abuse and child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm.

The arrest comes as police are investigating the death of a child at a home on Gun Club Road on Sunday.

Young’s bond is set at $1 million, and police say charges could be upgraded after forensic results are examined.

