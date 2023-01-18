Mother seeking information on her missing 16-year-old son

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mother is desperate for any information on her 16-year-old son, who has been missing since January 11th.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert Sunday, January 15th, for Montevious Goss of Louisville.

His mother tells 3 On Your Side he was last seen at her sister’s home but did not take the bus to school.

According to MBI, Goss was last seen getting into a green Dodge Single cab pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisville Police Department.

