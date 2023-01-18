Mr. Ashley Browne

Ashley Browne
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
A visitation for Mr. Ashley Browne will be held on Thursday, January 19th at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home from 5 pm to 7 pm.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.  Graveside Services will be held at a later date at Capps Cemetery in Tylertown, MS.

Edward Ashley Browne, age 71, of Meridian, MS passed away on January 15, 2023, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Ashley was born and raised in Tylertown, MS, and has lived in Meridian, MS for the past 32 years.  Ashley worked at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Administration for 26 years.  He loved all things related to hunting and fishing.  He even liked to work on guns and reload ammunition for his friends.

He was a member of Poplar Springs Drive United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marilyn Browne, his two children, son, Jamie Browne, his daughter Laura Easley (Travis), granddaughter Anna Claire Easley, his brother David Browne (Tessie).

Ashley is preceded in death by his parents Ivah and Dot Browne.

The family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Graveside Service date will be updated as soon as confirmed by the cemetery.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Latest News

