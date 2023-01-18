Mr. Billy Nicholson

Billy Nicholson
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Union: Services for Mr. Billy Nicholson will be held at 3:00pm, Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held at Little Rock Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Gene Higginbotham, Bro. David Nelson, and Bro. Rusty Walton will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00pm, Wednesday, prior to Chapel service.

Mr. Billy Nicholson, age 74, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Billy Nicholson was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and son. He loved his family and loved to serve the Lord. He was very devoted in his walk with the Lord. For much of his life, Billy served the Union area as the owner and Agent of State Farm Insurance, which he enjoyed dearly. Former Representative, Billy Nicholson served in the Mississippi House of Representatives from 2000 through 2012 representing District 78. He was known for public service through the community. He was loved by many and will be missed.

Survivors:

Loving Wife of 56 Years: Betty Nicholson

2 Daughters: Angie Henry (Sterritt) of Union

Jennifer Hedgepeth (George) of Big Point

5 Grandchildren: Madelyn Hedgepeth, Bailey Buckley (Hunter), Jes Henry, Nic Henry, and Case Henry

2 Brothers: Jerry Nicholson of Union

Clinton Nicholson (Teresa) of Duffee

Special Extended Family: Michele Hegwood Winstead and her family: Lauren Rich (Caleb), Caleb, Mason, Bryson, and Demi

Shane Hegwood (Aleshia) and their family: Chandler and Hannah Grace

Mr. Billy Nicholson is preceded in death by his parents: Holcomb & Rozell Nicholson, one sister: Glenda Nicholson Hegwood, and sister-in-law: Gearline Gentry Nicholson.

Pallbearers: Jes Henry, Nic Henry, Case Henry, Hunter Buckley, Mitchel Winstead, Chandler Hegwood, Caleb Rich, and Vinson Butts

In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the Patrick F. Taylor Hope Lodge.

2609 River Rd.

New Orleans, LA 70121

