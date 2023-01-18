Mr. Otis Cox, Jr.

Funeral services for Otis Cox, Jr. 94, of Saint Rose, Louisiana, will be Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 12 Noon at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home in Butler with Rev. Derrick Clark officiating. Burial will follow in the Shady Grove Holiness Cemetery. Visitation will at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until service time.

Mr. Cox passed away January 13, 2023, at East Jefferson General Hospital in Metairie, Louisiana. He was born January 4, 1929, in Choctaw County, Alabama. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting; however, the love of his life was his family who meant more to him than anything.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Bertha Lee Gibson Cox; daughter, Bertha Kay Cox Graff (Frank, III); granddaughter, Kayla Frances Graff; brother, Robert Cox (Patricia); and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis Cox, Sr. and Commie Mae Jacobs Cox; his brothers, Ander Cox and Joe Arthur Cox; and sisters, Valarie Kelley and Mattie Doris Weekley.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

