Graveside services for Mr. Tony Reynolds will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Hays Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Tony Reynolds, 47, of Meridian passed away Monday, January 16, 2023.

Tony was born November 19, 1975 in Meridian to Jimmy Reynolds and the late Nancy Lynn Reynolds. From an early age, Tony was an avid baseball fan. As a father, he spent a lot of time throwing the base ball with his children and taking them to Atlanta Braves baseball games. A fun loving man, Tony wanted to be a stand-up comedian and loved watching Adam Sandler and Bill Murray movies. He enjoyed cooking for his family, especially a pot of chili or a new recipe on the grill. Tony loved music especially the Dave Matthews Band and The Beatles. He was a loving father and grandfather.

Mr. Reynolds is survived by his children, Trevor Reynolds, Peyton Reynolds, Lynlee Reynolds, and Tater Reynolds; his grandchildren, Brysan Stokes, Marley Reynolds, and Hayden Reynolds; his father, Jimmy Reynolds; his siblings, Robbin Walters (Ralph), Windy Partridge (Barney), and Kevin Reynolds (Lisa); his cousin, Thomas Burton; his uncle, Ted Burton; and his best canine friend, Chucky.

Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Lynn Reynolds; his grandmother, Ollie Jean Russell; great-grandmother, Nannie Thomas; and his aunt, Diane Burton.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

