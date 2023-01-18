Funeral service for Bettye Hayes will be held Monday, January 23, 2023, 12:00 PM at The Episcopal Church of the Mediator with Father Morris Thompson, III, officiating. Burial to follow at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS, at 2:00 PM. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Bettye “Sweetie” Hayes, age 82, of Meridian, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Bedford Care of Marion.

Bettye earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Mississippi State College for Women and taught fourth grade for 30 years. She was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Mediator since 1967. Bettye had a passion for flowers, birds, cooking, quilting, and traveling.

Survivors include her daughters, Kathryn Rene Welti (Jeff) of Meridian, MS, and Elizabeth Mapp (Bailey) of Tuscaloosa, AL; grandchildren, Joshua Massey (Dawn) of Denison, TX, Michael Massey (Lyndsey) of Katy, TX, Sarah-Kathryn Knudson (Matt) of Raleigh, NC, and Caroline Welti of Meridian, MS; as well as 7 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Lemuel Hayes; parents, Thomas Byrd “Pete” and Lillian Kathryn Kidd Everett; and brothers Douglas, Sydney, and Harper Everett.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

