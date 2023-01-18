Mrs. Shirley Gillespie Stephenson

Services celebrating the life of Shirley Gillespie Stephenson will be held on Wednesday, January 18 at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church, with Dr. Rhett Payne officiating. Burial will be at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Stephenson, age 89, of Meridian passed away Sunday January 15 in her home at Aldersgate.

A graduate of Meridian High School, she also attended Mississippi University for Women and the University of Mississippi where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. Mrs. Stephenson was a member of the Junior Auxiliary of Meridian and the Samuel Dale Chapter of theDaughters of the American Revolution. She was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church where she taught catechism, played in the handbell choir, chaperoned youth trips, and was the chairman of Circle One for many years. Outside of her church and social commitments, Mrs. Stephenson was an accomplished equestrian with a lifelong devotion to horses. As a teenager, she taught horseback riding lessons at Camp Merri-Mac in North Carolina and as an adult, she showed Tennessee Walking horses formany years. One of her proudest moments was participating in ‘The Celebration’ in Shelbyville, Tennessee. Later in life, she proved that age was just a number as she loaded up her trailer and traveled the southeast to trail ride with family and friends until the age of 80. A true Southern lady, it would nothave been a surprise to find her both washing her horses and polishing her silver in the same day. Stories from dear lifelong friends also illuminate her sense of humor and her desire to fully live and find joy in every season of life. A lover of dance and fun, Mrs. Stephenson was known to line dance to country western, ballroom dance at the Temple Theater, and roll up the rug to dance at home. Her sense of hospitality and joyful warmth captured her spirit of graciousness. But above all, she especially loved being “Mommo” to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and their friends. She loved and treasured her friends, family, and caregivers. Her family wishes to express their love and gratitude to Willie Currie, LaTonya Cook, Trina Knott, Kimberly McGrew, and Clara Briggs, who provided the most loving, gracious, and exceptional care for Mrs. Stephenson over the years.

She is survived by her children, Charles Stephenson (Dana), Margaret White (David), and David Stephenson (Billie); her 13 grandchildren, Anna Watson (Matt), Corinne Wise (James), Katherine Stephenson (Alec), Chaz Stephenson (Meredith), Daniel Covert, Maddie Blaine (Andrew), Maggie Kueven (John), Laura Anne Cox (Chris), Rachel Westbrook (Robert), Hannah Beth Stephenson, Lawson Stephenson, Thomas Stephenson, and Emma Kate Stephenson; 8 great-grandchildren, Mac Watson, Owen Wise, Chance Kueven, Henry Cox, Caroline Cox, Hayes Cox, Ruth Westbrook, and Rosemary Westbrook; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dog Abby.

She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Grady Stephenson, her sister Diana Gillespie McBride, and her brother Captain Charles Rodgers Gillespie.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church or Lamar School.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00-10:45am at First Presbyterian Church.

