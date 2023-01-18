Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska

Polar bear kills woman, juvenile in Wales
By Tim Rockey and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WALES, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a polar bear attacked and killed two people in a remote village.

Troopers wrote in a dispatch they received the report at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The incident happened in Wales, a remote village on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula, KTUU reports.

Troopers say the polar bear entered the community and chased multiple residents. It fatally attacked a woman and boy.

The bear was shot and killed by a resident as it attacked the two, according to troopers.

Troopers and the Department of Fish and Game are planning to travel to Wales, once weather permits.

Next of kin notifications remain in progress.

