Rupture sewer line entering Sowashee Creek

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The city’s utility department will be setting up a temporary bypass pump to keep the ruptured sewer line from entering Sowashee Creek. The cause of the rupture is not clear at this time.

City officials said the cost of a permanent fix will be discussed; after the temporary bypass pump is installed.

“We had a sewer line that collapsed under Sowashee Creek. It ruptured, and we found out about it yesterday. We put it into place now to put in a bypass pump system that will basically keep the sewer from going into the creek. It will be rerouted around the whole and go back into the sewer line,” said Acting Utility Director Jimmy Eckman.

Eckman said the emergency bypass pump will be installed in the next few days.

